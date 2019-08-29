ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As Hurricane Dorian approaches the Atlantic coast, several airlines have issued travel waivers in anticipation of the storm.
American Airlines
American Airlines has issued a travel alert for more than 25 airports in the Caribbean and Florida.
Check out the affected airports
Cities in FL have been added to our #HurricaneDorian travel alert. Continue to stay safe, everyone: https://t.co/i7s7slHALj pic.twitter.com/B9jFmZEzad— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) August 29, 2019
Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines has added several more cities from their initial travel waiver sent out Thursday morning.
Check out more information on the Delta Air Lines waiver
Due to the forecasted path of Hurricane Dorian, a travel waiver has been issued for September 1-4, 2019. Please see details here: https://t.co/CAUwLmJ1bY https://t.co/yCWNMG3E2u— Delta (@Delta) August 29, 2019
Frontier
Frontier has enacted the following guidelines aimed at assisting customers scheduled to travel between Monday, September 2, 2019 and Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Here are the cities under the alert
JetBlue
Due to Hurricane Dorian, we will waive change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling Sunday, September 1, 2019.
We're sorry to hear you're frustrated, Anjan. Our fee waiver currently covers flights from September 1st through September 3rd. Also, we recommend deleting your public tweet with your confirmation code. We want to help you keep you personal information private.— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) August 30, 2019
Southwest
Based on the forecasted weather conditions for the following cities and dates, scheduled service may be disrupted.
We've made another update to our current Travel Advisory related to #HurricaneDorian. Service to some cities may be disrupted through Wednesday, September 4.Check your flight status and explore rebooking options: https://t.co/6oFNcfRjYm pic.twitter.com/YQBVxWVlmZ— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) August 29, 2019
United Airlines
Click here for a full list of travel waivers
We’ve issued a travel waiver for portions of Florida and the Bahamas in advance of Hurricane Dorian. Please check your flight status on our mobile app or at https://t.co/7fA7qoLIsb before going to the airport. https://t.co/IF60HgPIKr pic.twitter.com/uDGgryPwDF— United Airlines (@united) August 29, 2019
Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 storm as it strikes the Florida coast on Sunday.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected along the Florida coast with higher rain chances possible in north Georgia next week.
Click here for the latest information on Hurricane Dorian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.