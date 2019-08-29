airplane file photo
(File photo)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As Hurricane Dorian approaches the Atlantic coast, several airlines have issued travel waivers in anticipation of the storm.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued a travel alert for more than 25 airports in the Caribbean and Florida.

Check out the affected airports

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines has added several more cities from their initial travel waiver sent out Thursday morning.

Check out more information on the Delta Air Lines waiver

Frontier 

Frontier has enacted the following guidelines aimed at assisting customers scheduled to travel between Monday, September 2, 2019 and Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Here are the cities under the alert

JetBlue

Due to Hurricane Dorian, we will waive change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling Sunday, September 1, 2019.

More information

Southwest 

Based on the forecasted weather conditions for the following cities and dates, scheduled service may be disrupted.

More information

United Airlines

Click here for a full list of travel waivers

Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 storm as it strikes the Florida coast on Sunday.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected along the Florida coast with higher rain chances possible in north Georgia next week.

Click here for the latest information on Hurricane Dorian.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.