Classroom (MGN Online)
Classroom (MGN Online)

ATLANTA (CBS46) Several school districts have announced plans to end the school year early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In early April, Governor Brian Kemp ordered all schools closed for the remainder of the academic year as students turned to online courses for education. Just days later, the federal government gave the okay to scrap state testing, including Georgia Milestones EOGs and EOCs, GAA 2.0, and GKIDS, for the remainder of the school year. There will also not be a 2020 College and Career Ready Performance Index.

Several schools have now announced that they'll be ending the academic year early. Here is a list of schools shutting down early, as well as their original closing date, provided by the Georgia Department of Education:

 DistrictNew Closing Date Original closing date 
Baker County Schools May 15May 22
Bibb County Schools May 1 May 22 
Carroll County SchoolsMay 15 May 29 
Carrollton City SchoolsMay 1 May 22 
Chattahoochee County SchoolsMay 8 May 21 
Cherokee County SchoolsMay 8May 28 
Dalton Public SchoolsMay 15 May 22
DeKalb County SchoolsMay 15 May 21
Haralson County SchoolsMay 15May 22 
Hart County SchoolsMay 15 May 22
Lincoln County SchoolsApril 30 May 20 
Pickens County SchoolsMay 8 May 22 
Cherokee Charter AcademyMay 8 May 28 
Baconton Community Charter SchoolMay 15May 22 
Cirrus Charter AcademyMay 1 May 22 
International Academy of SmyrnaMay 15
SAIL Charter Academy May 1 May 20 
Statesboro STEAM academy May 8May 22 
Ivy Preparatory School May 15May 21 
Scintilla Charter AcademyApril 30 May 20 
Whitfield County Schools May 15 May 22 

In DeKalb County, seniors' last day is May 8 and other grades are finished May 15.

Fulton County Schools has remote learning for seniors through May 1 and May 22 for the rest of the district. 

The last day of school in Cobb County in May 20.

The last day of digital learning for most Clayton County Schools students is May 21. The last day for seniors is May 15.

Check with your individual school district to confirm your child's last day of school.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.