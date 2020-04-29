ATLANTA (CBS46) Several school districts have announced plans to end the school year early due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In early April, Governor Brian Kemp ordered all schools closed for the remainder of the academic year as students turned to online courses for education. Just days later, the federal government gave the okay to scrap state testing, including Georgia Milestones EOGs and EOCs, GAA 2.0, and GKIDS, for the remainder of the school year. There will also not be a 2020 College and Career Ready Performance Index.
Several schools have now announced that they'll be ending the academic year early. Here is a list of schools shutting down early, as well as their original closing date, provided by the Georgia Department of Education:
|District
|New Closing Date
|Original closing date
|Baker County Schools
|May 15
|May 22
|Bibb County Schools
|May 1
|May 22
|Carroll County Schools
|May 15
|May 29
|Carrollton City Schools
|May 1
|May 22
|Chattahoochee County Schools
|May 8
|May 21
|Cherokee County Schools
|May 8
|May 28
|Dalton Public Schools
|May 15
|May 22
|DeKalb County Schools
|May 15
|May 21
|Haralson County Schools
|May 15
|May 22
|Hart County Schools
|May 15
|May 22
|Lincoln County Schools
|April 30
|May 20
|Pickens County Schools
|May 8
|May 22
|Cherokee Charter Academy
|May 8
|May 28
|Baconton Community Charter School
|May 15
|May 22
|Cirrus Charter Academy
|May 1
|May 22
|International Academy of Smyrna
|May 15
|SAIL Charter Academy
|May 1
|May 20
|Statesboro STEAM academy
|May 8
|May 22
|Ivy Preparatory School
|May 15
|May 21
|Scintilla Charter Academy
|April 30
|May 20
|Whitfield County Schools
|May 15
|May 22
In DeKalb County, seniors' last day is May 8 and other grades are finished May 15.
Fulton County Schools has remote learning for seniors through May 1 and May 22 for the rest of the district.
The last day of school in Cobb County in May 20.
The last day of digital learning for most Clayton County Schools students is May 21. The last day for seniors is May 15.
Check with your individual school district to confirm your child's last day of school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.