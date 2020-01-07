ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rockdale County deputies were busy nabbing suspects involved assaults throughout the month of December.

First up is Skylur Gandy who was arrested by US Marshals in Atlanta December 20. Gandy was wanted in connection to the assault of Arthur Henry, who died two days later on Dec. 22 from his injuries. For his alleged crimes, Gandy is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Next up is Cameron Golden. He was identified as the alleged gunman in a fatal Dart Container Corporation shooting in Conyers on Dec. 13. His victim was co-worker Taurus Andrews. He was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama after fleeing the scene, and extradited back to Georgia. He was booked into Rockdale County Jail and charged with murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of/attempt to commit certain felonies.

Victor Jones is charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. for a Dec. 19 incident.

2 men accused of shooting woman during robbery, still at large Police are still searching for two men who allegedly shot a woman during a robbery in Conyers.

Just after Christmas on Dec. 27, Sean Haughton was arrested for his involvement in the armed robbery at Starship Enterprises that left a female employee with two gunshot wounds in the leg.

He is also suspected of being involved in a Quick Stop armed robbery on Dec. 23. Though he was only arrested on Dec. 27 when DeKalb County deputies associated him with a third armed robber in the 1300 block of Highway 138 where he sustained gunshot wounds.

He has been charged with armed robber, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Haughton is only one of two suspects wanted for the Starship armed robbery The other, Wallace Thomas III, remains a fugitive.