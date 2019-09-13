ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The stage is set for the 19th annual Music Midtown festival at Piedmont Park, which runs throughout the weekend of September 14th.
Major musical acts to take the stage and rock more than 300,000 attendees include: Travis Scott, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B, Lizzo, Leon Briges, 6Lack, Jaden Smith, Taylor Bennett, Sigrid, Madison Beer, Yola, Kevin Garrett, GoldSpace + Good Company and several others.
The popular Atlanta music festival that showcases more than 30 artists and bands, began in 1994 before taking a six-year hiatus until 2011.
View festival map below:
Given the large crowd that will be in the area throughout the weekend, attendees are advised to remain aware of their surroundings, "if you see something, say something." Event security will also operate at the highest level to ensure all are able to enjoy the festivities and warm weather safely.
Items allowed into the event:
- Binoculars
- Personal sized beach towels (not to be used to hold space in front of stage)
- Cameras -- only nonprofessional, must be without equipment such as selfie sticks, tripods, and monopods.
- Water -- one factory sealed bottle can be used for refills for free at water stations (up to 1 liter), or an empty re-usable plastic water bottle. NO glass or metal bottles will be permitted.
- Signs or posters no larger than 11"x17".
- Prescription medicine -- must be in prescription packaging with a prescription label. Do not mix prescriptions in one container. Label must match photo ID.
For a complete list of prohibited items, click here.
Getting to the event: MARTA can be used via the Midtown and Arts Center Stations on the Red and Gold rail lines. The closest free MARTA parking lot is the Lindbergh Center Station.
Walk/ride the Beltline Eastside Trail from Inman Park or the Old Fourth Ward straight into Piedmont Park.
For food options, click here.
For ticket and upgrade information, click here.
