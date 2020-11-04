Many Atlanta businesses boarded up their windows ahead of Tuesday's election for safety reasons.
Janice Wilbourn, owner of Wilbourn Sisters Designs on Peachtree Street, kept the boards up on her business after summer protests.
"The windows are boarded up on purpose," she said. "We decided to wait until after the election because you never know what's going to happen."
Atlanta police told CBS46 that there haven't been significant incidents related to protests, but they're watching closely.
