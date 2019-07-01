ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Restaurants in Atlanta could soon ban smoking inside restaurants and bars as the city council will vote on the issue on Monday.
It comes as a series of new laws are set to take effect.
Should the smoking ban pass, it would be just in the city and could mean
the end of smoking and vaping inside restaurants, bars, hotels, offices and the airport.
It's aimed at keeping people away from second hand smoke.
As you can imagine, a lot of businesses are pushing back against the legislation. City council will take up a vote, set for 1 p.m.
There are also a number of other new laws taking effect Monday, as the calendar rolls into July. They include new eviction protections for renters who file complaints about unsafe or unhealthy conditions.
The legal marriage age in the state goes up from 16 years-old to 17 years-old.
Registered patients will be able to purchase THC oil.
Police departments across the metro will now be required to save evidence gathered from sexual assaults for up to 50 years.
The other big law is the anti-abortion heartbeat law. That's set to take effect on January 1. The ACLU has challenged that ruling by filing the first legal challenge against the law in court.
