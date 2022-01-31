ATLANTA (CBS46) — A number of southeastern historically Black colleges and universities are responding to reports of bomb threats at their schools.
A bomb threat at Albany State University prompted a shut down of all campuses, classes and university operations, officials at the school confirm.
A bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University's academic buildings. Students and Employees should not report to campus until notice. Once the investigation is complete the campus community will be notified. Read more https://t.co/eQbcyS6F2x pic.twitter.com/bAdFONOcRU— Albany State University (@AlbanyStateUniv) January 31, 2022
Law enforcement officials responded to the campus Monday morning.
In a letter sent to students and staff, the school said authorities were investigating and that an all-clear message would be sent via email once the threat has been contained.
Bowie State University took to their twitter to inform students of the threat on their campus.
Employees will work virtually. Classes will be virtual. Please observe the BSU website for continual updates. (2/2)— Bowie State University (@BowieState) January 31, 2022
Ray Belton, President of Southern University, informed students and staff that law enforcement agencies were also responding to their school.
We are doing everything possible to ensure that our students and staff on campus are safe during this lockdown. Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate this heinous threat. If you see anything suspicious, please call SUPD immediately at 225-771-2770. #WeAreSouthern https://t.co/C6dWsuMscy— Ray L. Belton, Ph.D. (@SUSprez) January 31, 2022
There are also unconfirmed reports of bomb threats at Texas A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University and Delaware State University.
Employees and students are being asked not to report to these campuses at this time.
