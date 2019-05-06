RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to determine what happened after several bullet casings were found in the parking lot of a Clayton County motel.
There was a huge police presence at the Homestay Suites, an extended stay motel on Highway 85 in Riverdale.
No injuries have been reported.
Officers were initially called to the scene on a report of a person shot but that information has not been confirmed by police.
CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.
