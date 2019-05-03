COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Covington police are looking for at least two people seen on video stealing a car and entering several other unlocked cars to steal items in a Covington neighborhood Sunday night.
One incident occurred at the home of a Conyers Police officer. It was captured on his home surveillance system.
“These individuals knew that busting windows was going to attract attention, so they were very discreet and went around just pulling on car doors to see if any were unlocked,” said City of Covington Police Lt. Mike Tinsley.
One young man can be seen exiting a vehicle with what appears to be a pistol, approaching the officer’s home, and pulling on car doors in the driveway.
Fortunately, they were locked, but the car next door wasn't the suspect is seen in the corner of the screen stealing the car next door. The auto-start key had been left inside the vehicle, which was later found abandoned in DeKalb County.
Police say the suspects stole credit cards and anything they could find in the six unlocked vehicles in the community off of High Lake Terrace SE.
“They went to several convenience stores and used some of the credit cards and debit cards that were taken,” Lt. Tinsley said.
Dianne wheeler lives on the street where it happened.
“People have had things stolen out of their cars on this street off and on for the last ten or twelve years since we've lived here,” Wheeler told CBS46. She says she sometimes sees cars riding by slowly overnight on the dead end street but has not been able to write down a license plate or identify anyone. Shes says she never leaves her car unlocked and takes her valuables inside with her, realizing no community is immune to crime.
“It's everywhere,” Wheeler said. You can't escape it, but we have a good police department here. You call the police and they're here in less that five minutes.”
Police say no matter how safe you feel parked in your driveway, take your valuables inside and lock your car doors.
“These individuals are very bold and lawless to approach a trained police officer just a few feet away in his house asleep or whatever,” Lt. Tinsley said. “It's just these individuals are very dangerous. Don't take matters into your own hands. We want you to give us a call.”
If anyone recognizes the man on video you’re asked to call Covington Police at 770-786-7605. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.