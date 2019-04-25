FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A head-on collision involving a school bus and an alleged impaired driver sent several children to the hospital on Wednesday.
According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle traveling on Calhoun Road crossed over the center line and struck a school bus head-on.
Seven children aboard the bus were taken by ambulance to Floyd Medical Center. Nine other children aboard sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by family members. Two small children and the driver of the other vehicle involved were also taken to Floyd Medical Center.
The Rome News-Tribune was told by the bus driver, Joyce Phillips, that the children on the bus are "all fine." The newspaper also reports the driver of the vehicle, 33 year-old Mandy Coast, sustained some broken bones but her injuries are not life-threatening. The two children inside her vehicle are also okay.
Coast has been charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain a lane and two counts of child endangerment.
The incident remains under investigation.
