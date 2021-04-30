ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Diapers, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, cereal and more items are about to see a price increase as the pandemic continues.
Supply chains around the world have been severely impacted due to worker shortages affecting production.
“We typically see some kind of inflationary tendencies around recessions, I mean we are still in the middle of an economic recession,” said Tom Smith, assistant professor of finance and economic expert at the Emory Goizueta Business School.
“The fact that this is still impacting different countries in different ways means it’s going to be a while before all of this filters out,” said Asst. Prof. Smith.
Procter & Gamble said it will raise prices on items including Pampers and Tampax in September. While Kimberly-Clark said it will raise prices on Scott toilet paper, Huggies and Pull-Ups in June.
“I think that a lot of companies felt that they had to present a very reasonable set of prices, very fixed if you will, for a period of time and now these increases are going to happen all at once,” said Asst. Prof. Smith.
For a while the cost increase to companies to produce the products were being taken on by them but now that cost is being passed on to consumers.
Experts say as well as a cost increase to produce the products it is also about supply and demand as states open up.
The big question, when could we see supply catch up to demand and prices possibly coming down?
“Things will probably return to a new normal but probably not until next Spring,” said Asst. Prof. Smith.
Experts claim we will also see prices of both used and new cars rise as a computer chip supply issue will affect the number of new cars produced which in turn will create a higher demand for used cars.
