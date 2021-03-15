How are metro Atlanta district attorneys handling criminal case backlogs during the pandemic?
One Georgia county announced it has cleared its case backlog caused by the pandemic, while another county district attorney blamed her case backlog on both the pandemic and her predecessor.
Grand jury proceedings were halted in March 2020 across the state following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, last week it was announced that counties are now permitted to hold jury proceedings as long as they follow COVID-19 CDC guidelines.
According to a statement from the Henry County District attorney’s office, Henry County has cleared its pre-indictment pandemic backlog. A spokesperson said at least 695 felony case defendants were indicted in Henry County during the pandemic.
“We are excited that we have been able to reduce all of our backlog of unindicted cases and we are at the point where we are indicting cases as they come in after new arrests,” the statement read.
To alleviate the backlog, Henry County officials launched new grand jury procedures in November 2020 that involved grand jurors being spread throughout multiple secure rooms in the courthouse and an online platform to hear evidence while still voting in secret to indict cases.
In Fulton County, a spokesperson for newly elected District Attorney Fani Willis said her office “inherited a backlog upon taking office at the beginning of the year that is a result of both the pandemic and managerial problems with the office.”
Willis’ spokesperson said her office is currently convening two grand juries to run simultaneously for the next several months to clear the “inherited backlog”. The spokesperson did not say how many cases county attorneys are working to clear.
Fulton County prosecutors are presenting cases for indictment to two grand juries every week, according to the spokesperson.
The case backlog in Fulton County comes as Fani Willis has to resolve several high profile cases, including a potential case involving former President Donald Trump , and also the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta police office.
A spokesperson with the Cobb County District Attorney’s office said they are scheduling more grand jury hearings to address their backlog concerns.
“For the January/February 2021 and then the March/April 2021 terms, we empaneled two separate Grand Juries that each met one day per week, thereby doubling the number of cases we could present in a term, in an effort to work through the backlog”, an official said.
CBS46 is waiting to hear from Gwinnett County for an update on their case backlog due to the pandemic.
