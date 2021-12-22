ATLANTA (CBS46) — Heavy reports of service outages from Amazon Web Services are pouring in Wednesday morning, with many popular sites feeling the effects of the disruption.
The company provides cloud computing services to many governments, universities and companies.
It is unclear what is causing the service disruption, but similar outages were also reported on Dec. 7 and Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.