DeKalb County teachers are set to return to the classroom Wednesday; however, many of them are upset that they have to choose between their health and their job.
“We were basically asked to come in and sit in meetings today, there were no students, and we could have done this from home,” said Teacher X, who wanted to remain anonymous.
Some teachers told CBS46’s Melissa Stern that they are being forced back to work as they wait on ADA or FMLA accommodations to be processed.
“Many may feel like it’s a choice between their life and their job,” said Brittney Caldwell, a DeKalb County teacher.
A district spokesperson said it’s their policy. Employees will report or complete a “statement of leave.”
Teacher X said she can’t believe the district told CBS46 it’s policy, when she got an email just last month saying they could teach virtually until the outcome has been communicated to them.
“I feel bullied into coming into work because I have bills today,” Teacher X added.
Teacher X said she feels teachers are being used as pawns, and many did not show up for work.
“Why is it so important for us to come to an empty building without students and jeopardize our lives,” added Teacher X.
She said teachers were given one package of paper towels, one spray bottle of disinfectant, and one container of wipes.
“They really don’t care about their teachers,” Teacher X said.
The district hasn’t said when students can return yet, but they promised they will give parents two-weeks’ notice.
