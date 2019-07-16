COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Several police departments in Cobb County partnered up for an undercover operation early Tuesday, targeting drivers who are using their cellphones behind the wheel.
Georgia's Hands Free law went into effect last year. The Hands Free Traffic Operation was a partnership between Cobb, Acworth, Kennesaw and Georgia State Patrol.
Officers went undercover, posing as construction workers to catch unsuspecting drivers.
"The phone doesn't need to be in your hand," Cobb County Officer Sydney Melton told CBS46. "We want people focused one hundred percent on the roadway. This is extremely important. According to NHTSA, in 2017, there were over 3,000 fatal accidents nationwide and those were caused by distracted driving."
It is unclear how many tickets were written Tuesday as part of this undercover sting.
