DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) As many as 25 people are picking up the pieces after a fire broke out at their apartment complex.
The fire broke out Wednesday night at the Aspen Woods apartments on Flat Shoals Road.
Police tell CBS46 News that 20 adults and five children have been displaced but luckily, no injuries were reported. Six units were destroyed.
The fire started on the first floor of the structure but it's unclear what sparked the blaze.
The Red Cross is assisting the affected families.
