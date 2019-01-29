Fulton County, GA (CBS46) As many as 23 people are looking for a place to stay after a fire at a Fulton County apartment complex.
The fire started during the early morning hours on Tuesday at the Allen Hills Apartments on Temple Hills Court.
No word on what caused the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting eight families affected.
No injuries were sustained.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.