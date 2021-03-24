Several people are looking for a new place to live after fire ripped through their apartment complex in Sandy Springs early Wednesday morning.
The fire started just after midnight at a building inside the complex, located on Cedar Run Road. When crews arrived on scene, they were met with heavy smoke and flames.
In all, eight units were affected and as many as 17 residents were displaced, although no injuries were reported. There's no word on a cause and damage estimates weren't immediately available.
The fire is still under investigation.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.