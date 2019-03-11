Stone Mountain, GA (CBS46) As many as 15 people have been displaced following a fire at a Stone Mountain townhome complex.
The fire broke out at the Stone Mountain West Townhomes on Rankin Street.
Investigators say the fire started in one unit and spread to several others. About ten other units sustained smoke and water damage.
No word on what caused the fire.
A 2 year-old child was taken to an area hospital with smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting families affected by the fire.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.