CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) Several residents of a DeKalb County apartment complex have been displaced following an overnight fire.
The fire started just after midnight at the complex on the 3800 block of Brockett Trail in Clarkston.
As many as nine people have been displaced and two units damaged.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is helping those affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.