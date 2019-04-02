Norcross, GA (CBS46) Several residents have been displaced after a fire ripped through their Gwinnett County apartment complex on Monday.
The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at the complex on the 6400 block of Bebout Drive in unincorporated Norcross.
When crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke billowing from the structure. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control but the entire building was impacted.
As many as 20 units sustained damage and 29 tenants were displaced.
The American Red Cross assisting those residents.
