Woodstock, GA (CBS46) Several students have been hospitalized following a bus crash in Cherokee County early Friday morning.
The Cherokee County School District says the bus was carrying several children to Johnston Elementary School in Woodstock when it was struck from behind on Holly Springs Parkway.
None of the children aboard the bus were seriously injured but several were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
Parents were contacted by the district to explain the situation. A substitute bus was brought out to transport the remaining children to the school.
Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus is at fault.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
