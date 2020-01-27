ATLANTA, GA (CBS46)—Starting more than a decade ago, parents and students across Georgia have participated in National School Choice Week.
This week highlight’s the start of not only National School Choice Week but also Georgia’s School Choice Week.
In 2019, Governor Kemp signed a proclamation naming January 27-31, 2020 as Georgia’s School Choice Week.
In his proclamation, Governor Kemp wrote “Each child in Georgia has the right to a high-quality education.
By increasing access to high-performing schools and improving education outcomes, we can ensure the continued growth and development of our state’s most valuable resources—the minds of our youngest learners.”
According to its website, National School Choice Week was founded in 2011 “to promote the concept of all forms of school choice: district schools, district magnet schools, charter schools, private schools, and home schooling."
National School Choice organizers report there are over 1900 events scheduled this week across Georgia to celebrate National School Choice Week.
For more information on events near you, please check:https://schoolchoiceweek.com/states/georgia/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.