FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Several events in Metro Atlanta were centered around COVID-19 on Saturday.
As of August 7, about 616,000 American lives have been lost due to the virus.
"As long as I have breath in my body, I will NOT let myself and I will not let your family member's names be ever forgotten," said one survivor, at an event in downtown Atlanta remembering COVID-19's victims. "As I stand here in front of you today, tomorrow will make day 500 of fighting COVID-19. COVID-19 has turned my body into something that I don't know."
The woman was one of dozens honoring the National Day of Awareness for COVID "long haulers" and victims who lost their lives.
"Yellow is the color of hope and remembrance and we add the blue around the yellow heart for the long haulers," said event coordinator, Tanya Washington, who also lost her dad to the virus.
Up the road in Milton, a crowd of parents and their children gathered to protest mandatory masks in schools.
"The schools have no right to tell our children they can't breath in oxygen," said one parent, Genia Roberson.
As of August 7, there've been nearly 36-million cases of the virus confirmed in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.