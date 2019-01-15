Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Several events are planned Tuesday as we celebrate the legacy of Civil Rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
King Jr. was born on this day in 1929 in Atlanta. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968 at a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 39.
He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.
In 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law designating King Jr.'s birthday as a federal holiday.
Several events kick off as a reception will be held Tuesday morning as well as the Dream Forward awards ceremony.
The Dream Forward awards honors organizations and people who are making a difference.
King Jr.'s daughter, Doctor Bernice King, will lead the discussion with middle school students of various backgrounds.
The reception begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday night and the awards program will begin at 6:45 p.m.
Click here for a FULL schedule of events
The bookstore and resource center are also both open.
The King Center operates as a non-profit organization so the government shutdown does not have an impact on the facility.
However, King Jr.'s childhood home is closed due to the shutdown.
