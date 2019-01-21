Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Monday is the official holiday honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The civil rights icon was born on January 15, 1929. The federal law creating the holiday in King's honor was passed in 1983, after years of organizing by supporters.
The day was observed in the United States for the first time in 1986 and MLK Day was designated as a national day of service by congress in 1994.
The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park is reopening just in time for the King holiday.
Delta Air Lines gave the National Park Service a grant for more-than $80,000. The funding allows the park to stay until after the Super Bowl.
"This is, we couldn't think of a more inspiring place to be able to support and really give visitors of Atlanta that chance to be inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.," said Emma Kate Protis with Delta Air Lines.
Meanwhile, on Monday, a service is being held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, celebrating the life of Dr. King.
The program will feature several speakers and will encourage people to get out and volunteer in King's honor.
The Georgia Alliance for social justice will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a march and rally.
Everyone will gather at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon at Peachtree and Baker streets and the march begins at 1:45 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
