DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple families have been left homeless after a massive fire ripped through an apartment building in Doraville Friday evening.
Firefighters rushed to the Wood Terrace Apartments on Wood Terrace Way after reports of a large blaze. Upon arrival, crew members battled flames that were 15 feet above the roof line as the fire tore through the building.
“On the initial dispatch we got reports of persons trapped," said Christopher Morrison Jr. the Assistant Chief with DeKalb County Fire Department.
"First unit got on scene and encountered heavy smoke and flame through the roof line, first priority was to go and evacuate anyone trapped in the building," he added.
Luckily for those who call the apartments home, they all made it out safely.
“With the flame involvement we had we weren’t sure what the integrity of the building was like the ceiling or the roof line as far as the flooring system inside so for the safety of everyone involved we decided to take a defensive posture,” said Asst. Chief Morrison.
Sixty percent of the building has been damaged due to the fire leaving several residents homeless.
“This building behind me has approximately 20 units which are all inhabitable wo we have Red Cross in route for all those who have been displaced,” said Asst. Chief Morrison.
The Red Cross said 19 of the 20 apartments were occupied.
Asst. Chief Morrison said with the pandemic more families are home rather than out-and-about, so it's more of a worry now that someone could be inside when a fire strikes.
Red Cross Disaster Action Team met with displaced families to determine their immediate emergency needs.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for details as they become available.
