DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of the best parts about Cyber Monday is avoiding looking for a parking space and getting angry at other drivers who cut you off.
Instead, it’s just you in your jammies, sipping coffee, pressing buttons and scrolling.
Thanksgiving was so late this year, there is one less week for shopping, so some retailers may be in the mood to offer better deals.
But how do you know if your deal is the right one?
We talked to Emory University business professor Ruomeng Cui who suggests slickdeals.net.
“It’s a deals platform where it will tell you the news about the latest deal across every retailer.”
There is something else you can do to make sure retailers take notice, even if you don’t buy the item until later. Put it in your shopping cart anyway.
“Start adding what you want, the products that you want into the shopping cart as early as possible.”
If enough Georgians are interested in the same item, online retailers might offer better deals on it or shift inventory closer to Georgia, so it’s delivered earlier.
As for cyber security, be wary of opening links or attachments online as hacker’s technology keeps getting better.
Meanwhile, Walmart's Cyber Monday deals kick off at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning.
Customers will be able to shop thousands of deals and hundreds of exclusive products that can only be found on Walmart.com.
Also, when shopping on Cyber Monday, packages come addressed directly to your door. But, if that's a problem, the Marietta Police Department is advising customers of another shipping option.
If you're afraid of package pirates, Amazon offers a program for its prime members called 'Amazon Locker', which provides for a self-service delivery location to pickup and return packages.
