HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several Henry County schools were placed on lock down following a shooting early Thursday afternoon.
McDonough Middle and McDonough High were immediately placed on lock down due to an active search for the person of interest involved in the shooting.
Police said the suspect ran off into the wooded area near the Publix on Racetrack Road.
According to the Henry County Board of Education, students are being held at school until the situation in the area is resolved.
A statement from Henry County Board of Education:
"Both McDonough Middle and High School are currently on a hard-lockdown due to police activity in the area. Everyone is safe and secure. The activity being handled by law enforcement is not on campus, but the hard-lockdown is out of an abundance of caution. Do not attempt to go to the school as you will not be allowed on campus or in the building. When the matter has been resolved, we will let the school community know."
After several hours of investigation, police arrested the suspect, but they have not yet released the identity of the suspect at this time.
Nearly three hours after normal school dismissal, a controlled release of students were underway.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
