Paulding County, GA (CBS46) Residents are being advised to boil their water before use after a rupture to one of the Paulding County Water System's water mains.
The water main on Womack Avenue in northeastern Paulding County ruptured early Wednesday morning and that's resulted in a wide are of water loss and low water pressure for customers in several subdivisions.
Those subdivisions are located off Paige Street, Womack Avenue, Presidential Drive, Viola Drive and Kensley Way.
Officials are advising customers in those areas to boil all water before using for cooking, drinking or preparing food.
The Paulding County Water System is working to restore pressure in the affected areas but it is unclear when the advisory will be lifted.
