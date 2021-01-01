A New Year tradition for hospitals is celebrating the first-born child for that year. Several Atlanta based hospitals welcomed babies for 2021.
At the stroke of midnight, Leonardo “Leo” was the first new baby at Northside Cherokee hospital. His parents are mom Erika Estrella and dad Abimael Andrade.
The first baby delivered at Floyd Medical Center arrived at 12:08 a.m. The bouncing baby boy, Granger Tate Simmons, is the son of Peyton Smith and Donovan Simmons of Rockmart.
Piedmont Healthcare and Emory Healthcare systems welcomed several new babies Friday morning.
At 12:06 a.m., Jonah was born to mom Ariona and dad Felton at Emory University Hospital Midtown. Jonah’s original due date was New Year’s Eve, but apparently, he wanted his birthday in 2021; therefore, making him Emory’s first baby for the new year.
Emory Decatur Hospital welcomed it first birth at 4:45 a.m. while Emory Johns Creek Hospital doctors delivered Ian to mom Younjoo and dad Yong at 9:10 a.m.
The first baby for Piedmont Healthcare was born at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital at 12: 18 a.m. Emerson is the daughter of Heather Christopherson and Dylan Beasley of Bogart.
At Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper, Yoselin Samra Jacinto Tercero, was born to Rosa Tercero Ramos and Rogelio Jacinto. She arrived at 1:33 a.m. A few minutes later Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital recorded its first birth of 2021. Everett Virginia Hung was born to Kathleen and Jeff Hung at 1:43 a.m.
