Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Election Day is Tuesday and voters across metro Atlanta will decide on a number of issues.
In Gwinnett County, voters will participate in a special election to vote on a referendum that could expand MARTA throughout the county. A vote in support of the referendum would activate a contract between MARTA and the county, essentially allowing MARTA to take over Gwinnett’s rail and bus operations to increase access.
Taxpayers would pay an additional one percent in sales taxes to fund the projects, bringing the sales tax to seven percent in Gwinnett.
In Atlanta, candidates will square off to replace the seat in District 3 vacated by the death of long-time councilman Ivory Lee Young Jr., who passed away in November.
There are 10 candidates running for the position.
Also on the ballot on Tuesday, March 19 includes:
Clayton County voters will decide whether or not to extend the SPLOST VI tax. The referendum is hoping to raise $280 million over the next five years.
The city of Hapeville will hold a special election for the position of Alderman at Large.
Also, voters in Cherokee County will choose between four candidates for county commissioner of District 3.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
