ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are on the scene of a multicar wreck at Techwood and 10th in Midtown.
Several people were injured.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic stop involving a vehicle traveling at 125 mph on southbound I-75 near Howell Mill Road. The driver refused to stop and instead lead the trooper on a short pursuit that ended at 10th Street.
Police say the fleeing vehicle collided with a second vehicle at the intersection. Information regarding those injured has not been released. The suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a Black male seen wearing a gray sweater.
GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with ongoing investigation.
