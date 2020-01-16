LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A gas leak caused major delays for commuter in DeKalb County early Thursday afternoon.
Dekalb County Fire and Emergency crews closed all lanes of Lawrenceville Hwy northbound near DeKalb Industrial Pkwy due to the leak.
According to authorities, a construction crew member had hit a gas line that sits about 30 ft. from the roadway.
Dekalb County Fire reported no evacuation at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
