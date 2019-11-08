LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) Several students at Locust Grove High School have been hospitalized after ingesting an unknown substance.
According to Henry County Schools communications director J.D. Hardin, a medical emergency as declared at the school after the students ingested the substance and were taken to an area hospital.
No word on what the unknown substance was.
The extent of injuries sustained is also unclear at this time.
All classes are proceeding as normal.
