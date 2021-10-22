SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police said several people are in custody following multiple narcotics investigations on Wednesday.
The first arrest took place on Oct. 20 when the South Metro SWAT was requested to an apartment at on Washington Road regarding a man barricaded with a weapon.
Police believe the man violently assaulted his girlfriend and threatened her with a gun.
SFPD secured the scene until the South Metro SWAT arrived. The man was taken into custody without incident shortly after.
When teams searched the home, several narcotics and weapons were seized.
Shortly after the first incident, the SFPD Narcotics Unit got notice of an ongoing drug-related activity taking place within the city of South Fulton from a neighboring jurisdiction.
A man was taken into custody after police watched him make a drug transaction in the Old National Highway area.
The investigation later revealed that the man was also involved in unlawful drug activity in Union City and Cobb County.
Police then got search warrants for the Union City and Cobb County locations regarding the second incident.
SFPD SOD, Union City PD, Cobb County PD SWAT, and GBI assisted with these search warrants.
Police Chief Keith Meadows sent this statement of what was recovered from each location:
We will continue our investigations and efforts to target drug traffickers and violent offenders in our community. Time and time again, we have used our tools and technology at our disposal to disrupt these criminal organizations through investigation, prosecution, and civil asset forfeiture -- don't bring this type of behavior to the city of South Fulton.
