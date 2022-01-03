Warming Center

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Several metro Atlanta counties announced Monday that they will be opening emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

DeKalb County is set to open three warming centers in several county fire stations for residents to use overnight. 

The warming centers will be located at the following stations starting at 8 p.m. Monday night: 

  • Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
  • Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
  • Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

DeKalb County officials say anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols which include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. 

In Cobb County, MUST Ministries is set to open a warming center at 55 Elizabeth Church Road in Marietta starting at 8 p.m. Men and women will be sheltered separately and food will be provided, organizers say. 

Gwinnett County will open five warming centers across the county starting at 6 p.m. 

Resident can visit the following warming centers: 

The City of Atlanta will open an emergency warming center at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln in Atlanta starting at 8:00 p.m. The center will remain open through Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Transportation will be provided at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street in Atlanta, city officials say. 

