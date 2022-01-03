ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Several metro Atlanta counties announced Monday that they will be opening emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
DeKalb County is set to open three warming centers in several county fire stations for residents to use overnight.
The warming centers will be located at the following stations starting at 8 p.m. Monday night:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
- Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
DeKalb County officials say anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols which include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.
In Cobb County, MUST Ministries is set to open a warming center at 55 Elizabeth Church Road in Marietta starting at 8 p.m. Men and women will be sheltered separately and food will be provided, organizers say.
Gwinnett County will open five warming centers across the county starting at 6 p.m.
Resident can visit the following warming centers:
- Buford Senior Center at 2755 Sawnee Avenue (Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19)
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building at 2750 Pleasant Hill Road (Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
- Best Friend Park Gym at 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard (Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906)
- Centerville Senior Center at 3025 Bethany Church Road
- Lawrenceville Senior Center at 225 Benson Street, Lawrenceville (Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337)
The City of Atlanta will open an emergency warming center at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln in Atlanta starting at 8:00 p.m. The center will remain open through Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Transportation will be provided at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street in Atlanta, city officials say.
