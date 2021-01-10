FULTON & CHEROKEE COUNTIES, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cherokee and Fulton County School Districts said Friday they are not holding in-person classes this week due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Around 150,000 students in the two districts will be learning virtually at least until January 19.
“They’re beginning to go up exponentially,” said Dr. Cecil Bennett, an American Board of Family Medicine Diplomat, about the rising Coronavirus cases.
And Georgia’s health care system gets more overwhelmed, some school districts are going back to remote learning.
Many parents were counting on their kids returning to school at the start of the new semester.
“I know a lot of parents are really angry right now with that decision,” said one parent, Matthew Scanlon, “The damage that it has done to my child is unbelievable, she is so far behind…the virtual learning is just not helping, and these kids need to be in school.”
Fulton County School District officials released a statement Friday saying after seeing the growing number of cases over the holiday break they made this decision.
“We are now facing a post-holiday surge of positive cases impacting our ability to sufficiently operate schools,” the district said, “local hospitals report they are near or at capacity.”
They added they would be advocating for employees to have access to the vaccine as soon as possible.
“If Governor Kemp would just make that one call to the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians, that would go a tremendous way in solving the significant distribution problem, it would be an immediate uptick in the number of patients we’re able to vaccinate,” Dr. Bennett added.
The Cherokee County School District also sent a statement saying more than 400 teachers and staff members are absent because of Covid-19 positive cases and quarantines.
The Superintendent says they can’t operate in-person learning safely with this level of staff absences.
“Cases are higher in our community, our state and our nation than ever before,” he said, “health experts are voicing concerns that a new covid-19 strain now circulating in our nation will spread faster among everyone, including school-age children, “ said Dr. Brian V. Hightower, Superintendent of Cherokee County Schools, “Our hospitals are full.”
“The research is showing that the new strain is significantly more dangerous than the current strain that we’re currently dealing with in the United States…in school aged children particularly,” added Dr. Bennett.
