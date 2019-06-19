COLUMBUS, Ga. (CBS46) --Four children and three adults suffered injuries Tuesday afternoon as a result of a boating accident on Lake Oliver.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, a ski boat left the lake and hit a picnic shelter near the marina ramp. There were six people on the boat at the time of the incident, however, there were no people at the picnic shelter.
Two children were transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, and the other two were checked and released from an area hospital.
The three injured adults received care from a local hospital.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.