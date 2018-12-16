Conyers, GA (CBS46) Several people are recovering from injuries after a deck they were standing on came crashing down Saturday.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home in Conyers.
Police say 15 people were standing on the deck when it collapsed and fell down about eight feet.
Two people were taken by life flight to Grady Hospital in Atlanta after sustaining compound fractures to their legs.
Four others were taken to Grady Hospital by ambulance and the others were treated on the scene by medical personnel.
No word on what caused the deck to collapse.
