DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46)—Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a reported officer-involved shooting that is impacting several police jurisdictions.
Police have released few details surrounding the incident.
CBS46 found at least 10 police cars near East Howard Avenue and East Trinity Place in downtown Decatur. Officers from DeKalb County and the cities of Chamblee and Decatur were at the scene.
An officer at the said “someone was shot” and the shooting is “officer-involved”.
There is no word on the condition of the person shot but a CBS46 photographer saw an ambulance leaving the scene with its lights and sirens activated.
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
