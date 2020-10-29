Gwinnett County firefighters responded to multiple calls of trees and wires down in the wake of Hurricane Zeta early Thursday morning.
Around 6:00 a.m. crews rushed to a home on Smoke Hill Lane in Hoschton after a tree slammed into the home while occupied by one person. They were able to free the occupant that was inside the house when the tree crashed through the roof. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the following areas have experienced reports of wires down:
o Coachmann Cove, SW in Snellville
o Norcross Village Mobile Home Park in Norcross
o Gunnin Road, NW in Peachtree Corners
o Chattawood Drive, NW in Duluth
o Linda Lane, SW in Lilburn
o Suwanee Valley Road, NW in Lawrenceville
o Rockbridge Way, NW in Norcross
o Buford Dam road, NE and Sycamore Road in Buford
o Kilgore Road, NE in Buford
Residents are encouraged to use caution as they venture outside.
Avoid contact with downed power lines and trees and report hazardous conditions to 911.
