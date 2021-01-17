Several residents are making arrangements after an early morning fire destroyed their belongings.
The fire broke out Sunday morning at the Harvard Avenue Apartments located at the 1600 block of Harvard Avenue in College Park.
According to the American Red Cross, at least seven families were displaced from the fire.
Red Cross volunteers are providing financial assistance to help displaced residents with food, clothing, lodging, and other essential items.
A resident who lost everything in the fire told CBS46 there was an initial fire at the complex on Saturday around 8 p.m. The resident said College Park firefighters put the fire out and left the location.
Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, the resident said another fire started in the same building as the earlier fire. The second fire was more powerful, causing apartments on the top floor to fall onto the bottom floor.
There were no reported injuries and fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames.
