DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some of the residents involved in a Dekalb apartment explosion say they are packing up and moving out.
More than 50 people had to be evacuated, four people were injured and three apartments were left in pieces Sunday.
Several of the residents told CBS46 that the explosion has left their life in a complete mess and they believe it could have been avoided.
“It was so scary man, I thought I lost my hearing from the explosion,” Arrive Apartment resident, Ahmed Jerush, said he was just waiting in his car for his wife to come out of the building when it exploded.
Residents like Jerush said it’s an experience that put life into perspective.
“It’s a miracle no one got hurt here or killed here,” Arrive Apartment resident Mark Pate said.
Dekalb Fire Department confirmed it was a suspected gas leak in the complex that caused the blast.
“I’m glad it all hit it the frame because if it missed the frame my head would be gone exploded,” Jerush said .
Pate said the gas issues at the complex have been present since he moved in five years ago, “When they went to show us the apartment to see if it was good it was saturated with gas. They said they were going to fix it but they didn’t.”
Many residents like Pate said they are ready to leave the blast in the past and the only reason they returned, was to pack up what was left, ”Yea we’re already going to leave immediately. We're done with that, yea we’re headed out. As soon as we get the all clear to grab our stuff we’re gone.”
The Red Cross said the property management company will now be assisting residents with lodging going forward.
