ATLANTA (CNN) -- Former Pro Bowl running back Clinton Portis and other retired NFL players have been charged by a federal grand jury with defrauding the NFL's health care benefit plan for its retirees, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.
The former NFL players allegedly submitted fraudulent health care claims seeking to be reimbursed for "expensive medical equipment", even though the equipment was never purchased, court records show.
CNN is reaching out to the NFL and the named players for comment.
According to an indictment unsealed in Kentucky, the former players are accused of submitting claims for equipment such as "hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines designed for use by a doctor's office to conduct women's health examinations, and electromagnetic therapy devices designed for use on horses."
The scheme, which lasted from June 2017 to December 2018, led to fraudulent claims totaling more than $2.5 million, the indictment says. The defendants "each personally profited" by receiving reimbursements from the plan or by getting kickbacks and bribes paid by participants in exchange for making false and fraudulent claims, the indictment says.
Those charged in the indictments are the following:
Robert McCune, 40, of Riverdale, Georgia, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, nine counts of wire fraud and nine counts of health care fraud.
John Eubanks, 36, of Cleveland, Mississippi; Tamarick Vanover, 45, of Tallahassee, Florida; and Carlos Rogers, 38, of Alpharetta, Georgia, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, two counts of wire fraud and two counts of health care fraud.
Clinton Portis, 38, of McLean, Virginia; Ceandris Brown, 36, of Fresno, Texas; James Butler, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia; and Fredrick Bennett, 35, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of health care fraud.
Correll Buckhalter, 41, of Colleyville, Texas, and Etric Pruitt, 38, of Theodore, Alabama, are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud.
In addition, the government has filed notice that it intends to file criminal information charging Joseph Horn, 47, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Donald “Reche” Caldwell, 40, of Tampa, Florida, with conspiracy to commit health care fraud in the Eastern District of Kentucky.
