ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to track down three men who they say fired shots at a building that houses a recording studio.
The drive-by shooting happened Wednesday at 11th Street Studios around 11:50 p.m. in Midtown.
Officers said the building was riddled with gunfire and four vehicles parked nearby were also damaged.
An eyewitness told CBS46 he saw a car drive-by and someone inside of the car fired several shots at the building.
Police said there were at least six people at the recording studio at the time of the shooting, however, no one was injured.
The people inside of the building are cooperating with investigators, but they told detectives they did not see anything, police said.
Police did not have a motive for the shooting, and a police spokesperson said the culprits fired at least 20 rounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
