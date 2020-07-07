SAVANNAH (CBS46)—U.S. Customs officials announced several stolen luxury cars have been recovered at the Port of Savannah.
According to officials at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), since early 2020, at least 40 stolen vehicles valued over $1 million have been recovered at the port.
The stolen vehicles were discovered by CBP officials after officers inspected outbound shipping containers that were headed to countries such as Ghana, Iraq, Libya and Jordan.
Some of the vehicles were obtained from car dealerships using fraudulent identities and stolen credit cards, while others were taken via fraud from rental car companies, officials noted.
“Our officers and law enforcement partners have a major role in the battle against Transnational Criminal Organizations,” said Christopher Kennally, Savannah CBP Area Port Director. “Intercepting these stolen vehicles allows for the victim to recover a significant personal item and disrupts the flow of money to criminal enterprises both foreign and domestic.”
Highlights of recovered stolen cars:
• 40 stolen vehicles recovered valued at $1,469.918
• Recovered vehicles came from Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina and Georgia.
• May 22, a 2019 Rolls Royce Wraith destined for Iraq recovered
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.