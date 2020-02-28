ATLANTA (CBS46)—Several streets in Midtown and Downtown Atlanta will be closed Saturday due to upcoming Olympic Trials.
More than 700 top track athletes are expected to run the 26-mile course going through Downtown and Midtown.
The marathon will start at 12:03 p.m. and end at 3:00 p.m.
In addition, there will be a Kids Marathon at 8:00 a.m.
Officials are encouraging motorist to use MARTA.
The following roads and interstate exit ramps will be affected:
• 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
-Marietta Street (Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd to Peachtree St)
-Andrew Young Intl Blvd (Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Marietta St)
• 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
-Peachtree St (7th Street to 14th Street)
• 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
-Forsyth Street (Marietta St to Peachtree St)
- Walton St (Peachtree St to Forsyth St)
-Peachtree St (Forsyth St to South Rhodes Center/Peachtree Circle)
-Ralph McGill Blvd (Peachtree St to Piedmont Rd)
-Piedmont Avenue to Baker-Highland Avenue
-Highland Avenue (Piedmont Avenue to Jackson Blvd)
-Jackson Blvd (Highland Avenue to Edgewood Avenue)
-Edgewood Avenue (Jackson St to Marietta St)
• 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
-Piedmont Avenue to Capitol Avenue
-Capitol Avenue (Piedmont Rd to Fulton Rd plus one block south of Fulton Rd)
-Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW to Centennial Olympic Park Dr
-Centennial Olympic Park Drive (Martin Luther King Jr. Dr to Andrew Young Intl Blvd)
• Interstate Exit Ramp Closures:
- I-85/75 North 249B (Pine St/Peachtree St)
-I-85/75 North 248B (Edgewood Avenue)
-I-20 West (Capitol Avenue)
