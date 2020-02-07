CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving a school bus injured several students and hospitalized as many as four.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a passenger vehicle and school bus collided at the intersection of Bells Ferry and Old Bascomb roads.
32 students were aboard the bus, 15 of which complained of injury. Most were checked out on the scene by the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services personnel but four were taken to an area hospital.
The extent of the injuries sustained is unknown at this time.
No word on what caused the crash or which driver was at-fault.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
