ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Covid-19 shut down some of the biggest parties of the year tonight, and now it's shutting down branches for a major bank.
SunTrust bank tells us they had to temporarily shut down several locations across the state.
SunTrust Bank Midtown location was initially scheduled to be open Friday morning, but an employee said that was no longer the case. They were closing for the day due to Covid.
Despite the last minute change, customers and even employees still showed up.
'I’m actually trying to deposit a check for my law firm you know trying to get all the money before the end of the year.” said one customer.
Many showed up to SunTrust bank on Friday with big money spending plans.
“We were actually going to get the deposit for our house today and we were waiting in the lobby.” said another customer.
Unfortunately, many left the bank empty handed as they headed into the new year.
“Yea, I called about this specific location yesterday and they said they were going to be open so I am just not sure what's going on.”
SunTrust Bank told CBS46 in part that, "due to covid they had to close a number of their locations in metro Atlanta."
They said clients can still access their accounts online, at ATMs and over the phone but customers told us they couldn’t even deposit checks at ATM machines.
A customer said, “Not knowing which location to go to is frustrating.”
Several locations listed online as open were actually closed, which in turn caused a lot of confusion and disappointment for customers.
”It’s kind of frustrating I guess I have to go across town or something.” one said. “So hopefully.. I hope they work it out.”
Even though several locations are temporarily closed, the company said they plan on having them reopened as soon as possible.
